Gaten Matarazzo gushes over ‘LEGO Star Wars' costar Mark Hamill

Gaten Matarazzo is absolutely smitten of his Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy costar Mark Hamill!
During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Matarazzo revealed that Hamill's involvement in the show was a pleasant surprise.
“I actually didn’t know Mark was going to be on board when they sent the project over, but it was still a no-brainer, initially. I’m a Star Wars fiend, and so when I was approached, I was like, “I don’t care if the script is dog shit; I’m doing it.” And, of course, the script wasn’t that,” he shared.
The Stranger Things star further recalled his priceless reaction when he got to know that Hamill has joined the cast of LEGO Star Wars.
“I remember reading scenes with Luke in the booth, and I was like, ‘Is there a world where we get Mark for this?’” he recalled.
Matarazzo went on to share, “I meant it more as a bit, but they were like, ‘We’re talking with him now.’ And I was like, ‘No way. You’re shitting me.’ And then, two days later, they were like, ‘Dude, we got him.’”
“So they were as shocked as I was, but I think Mark liked the new fun spin that Luke took,” he added.
Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a four-part miniseries, premiered on Disney+ on September 13, 2024.