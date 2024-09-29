Entertainment

Gaten Matarazzo gushes over ‘LEGO Star Wars' costar Mark Hamill

'Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy,' a four-part miniseries, premiered on Disney+ on September 13, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Gaten Matarazzo gushes over ‘LEGO Star Wars costar Mark Hamill
Gaten Matarazzo gushes over ‘LEGO Star Wars' costar Mark Hamill

Gaten Matarazzo is absolutely smitten of his Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy costar Mark Hamill!

During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Matarazzo revealed that Hamill's involvement in the show was a pleasant surprise.

“I actually didn’t know Mark was going to be on board when they sent the project over, but it was still a no-brainer, initially. I’m a Star Wars fiend, and so when I was approached, I was like, “I don’t care if the script is dog shit; I’m doing it.” And, of course, the script wasn’t that,” he shared.

The Stranger Things star further recalled his priceless reaction when he got to know that Hamill has joined the cast of LEGO Star Wars.

“I remember reading scenes with Luke in the booth, and I was like, ‘Is there a world where we get Mark for this?’” he recalled.

Matarazzo went on to share, “I meant it more as a bit, but they were like, ‘We’re talking with him now.’ And I was like, ‘No way. You’re shitting me.’ And then, two days later, they were like, ‘Dude, we got him.’”

“So they were as shocked as I was, but I think Mark liked the new fun spin that Luke took,” he added.

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a four-part miniseries, premiered on Disney+ on September 13, 2024.

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November
Gaten Matarazzo gushes over ‘LEGO Star Wars' costar Mark Hamill

Gaten Matarazzo gushes over ‘LEGO Star Wars' costar Mark Hamill
Viral Turkish influencer known for marrying herself found dead in apparent suicide

Viral Turkish influencer known for marrying herself found dead in apparent suicide
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30

Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30

Entertainment News

Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer breaks silence on his ‘suicidal’ thoughts
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Leonardo DiCaprio was afraid of filming THIS 'Titanic' scene
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Hailey Bieber flaunts ‘lighter’ locks after welcoming baby with Justin Bieber
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Justin Bieber faces rising pressure amid juggling fatherhood and 'Diddy' controversy
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Taylor Swift ‘convincing’ Travis Kelce to ditch football for music career?
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
‘Chucky:’ Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa break silence on season 4 cancelation
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Paris Fashion Week 2024: Camila Cabello turns heads with bold incognito look
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Kanye West surprises fans with new album ‘Bully’ release announcement
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Kyle Richards cuts ties with Kim Richards in merciless move
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
David Beckham graces Victoria's 'biggest & best' show with kids
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
Longtime 'Days of Our Lives’ star Drake Hogestyn passes away at 70