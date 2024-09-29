Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities

Taiwan's Defence Ministry announced on Sunday, September 29, that it is on high alert after detecting "multiple waves" of missile launches taking place deep within China.
This comes just days after Beijing reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
As per several reports, Taiwan closely monitors Chinese military activities around the island, though it rarely discloses information about occurrences within China.
The ministry reported that starting at 6:50 a.m. (2250 GMT on Saturday), it observed "multiple waves of firing" by China's Rocket Force and army in the provinces of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Qinghai, and Xinjiang, all located at least 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Taiwan.
Meanwhile, China's Defence Ministry did not respond to requests for comments outside of office hours.
On Thursday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry raised alarms over a surge in Chinese military activities and live-fire drills around the island.
In response, China's military stated that its operations near Taiwan are "legitimate" and that its drills would continue.
A day earlier, China announced it had successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean.