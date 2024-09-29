World

Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities

China announced it had successfully launched an intercontinental bllistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean.

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities
Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities

Taiwan's Defence Ministry announced on Sunday, September 29, that it is on high alert after detecting "multiple waves" of missile launches taking place deep within China.

This comes just days after Beijing reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

As per several reports, Taiwan closely monitors Chinese military activities around the island, though it rarely discloses information about occurrences within China.

The ministry reported that starting at 6:50 a.m. (2250 GMT on Saturday), it observed "multiple waves of firing" by China's Rocket Force and army in the provinces of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Qinghai, and Xinjiang, all located at least 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Taiwan.

Meanwhile, China's Defence Ministry did not respond to requests for comments outside of office hours.

On Thursday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry raised alarms over a surge in Chinese military activities and live-fire drills around the island.

In response, China's military stated that its operations near Taiwan are "legitimate" and that its drills would continue.

A day earlier, China announced it had successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean.

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' gets officially platinum

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' gets officially platinum
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury

Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities

Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles

Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles

World News

Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Far-right Freedom Party claims historic victory in Austrian elections
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Boat sinks near El Hierro with 48 migrants missing and nine confirmed dead
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Viral Turkish influencer known for marrying herself found dead in apparent suicide
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Nepal closes schools as deadly floods and landslides claim over 150 lives
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Nepal flood and landslides: Death toll rises to 100, over 64 missing
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive club of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting over Israeli ‘terrorist aggression’
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Volodymyr Zelenskiy opens up about the impact of his talks with Donald Trump
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential flooding in key areas
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
World condemns Isreal’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Tim Walz, JD Vance set to debate in ‘exclusive’ vice presidential showdown on October 1