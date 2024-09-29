Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury

British number one tennis star Jack Draper had to pull out of the Japan Open quarter-finals after retiring during his match against France's Ugo Humbert.
Draper lost the first set 7-5 and was trailing 2-1 in the second when he paused for medical treatment on an abdominal issue.
He tried to continue but eventually had to retire from the match.
Humbert will now play Czech player Tomas Machac on Monday for a spot in the final.
Earlier this month, Draper reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open, where he lost in straight sets to world number one Jannik Sinner.
During that match, Draper vomited on court three times and said he would investigate his sickness issues, though it's unclear if his problem in Tokyo is related.
Draper also became sick after his first-round win at the Australian Open in January, attributing it to psychological stress.
Meanwhile, in the China Open, world number three Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-1, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals, where he will face Russia's Karen Khachanov.