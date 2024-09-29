Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury

Sports

Draper reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open where he lost in straight sets to Jannik Sinner

  by Web Desk
  September 29, 2024
British number one tennis star Jack Draper had to pull out of the Japan Open quarter-finals after retiring during his match against France's Ugo Humbert.

Draper lost the first set 7-5 and was trailing 2-1 in the second when he paused for medical treatment on an abdominal issue.

He tried to continue but eventually had to retire from the match.

Humbert will now play Czech player Tomas Machac on Monday for a spot in the final.

Earlier this month, Draper reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open, where he lost in straight sets to world number one Jannik Sinner.

During that match, Draper vomited on court three times and said he would investigate his sickness issues, though it's unclear if his problem in Tokyo is related.

Draper also became sick after his first-round win at the Australian Open in January, attributing it to psychological stress.

Meanwhile, in the China Open, world number three Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-1, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals, where he will face Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Sports News

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta reflects on Pep Guardiola’s remarks about him
Cole Palmer makes history with four first-half goals in Chelsea’s victory
Ravindra Jadeja achieves historic milestone in Test matches against Bangladesh
PCB shares iconic on-field moments of umpire Aleem Dar ahead of farewell
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr’s third straight win in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo shares inspiring message for fans ahead of Al-Wehda clash
Zhang Shuai breaks 52-year losing streak at China Open
Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season
West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo retires from cricket, joins 2025 IPL as KKR coach