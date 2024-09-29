World

Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Former US President Donald Trump made the harshest comments against the immigrants who have crossed the border illegally.

According to Reuters, Trump, while speaking at the key state of Wisconsin on Saturday, September 29, 2024, criticised illegal immigrants, particularly women who committed crimes.

While standing in front of the banner saying “End Migrant Crime" and "Deport Illegals Now,” Trump, in his “dark speech,” called undocumented immigrants who committed serious and violent crimes "monsters," "stone-cold killers," and "vile animals."

He said, “There’s no greater act of disloyalty than to extinguish the sovereignty of your own nation right through your border, no matter what lies she tells.”

Moreover, the former president also called his opponent and US Vice President Kamala Harris “mentally impaired” and mentally disabled.”

He said, “Kamala Harris can never be forgiven for her erasing our border, and she must never be allowed to become president of the United States and Wisconsin. She is a disaster, and she’s not going to ever do anything for the border. She’s incompetent and a bad person... a Marxist.”

The Republican nominee’s comments came after Harris visited the US-Mexico border for the first time in her presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, the Democrat candidate during her US-Mexico border visit on Friday highlighted her plans to fix the “broken immigration system” and slammed Trump for “fanning the flames of fear and division" about the impacts of immigrants in the US.

To note, Trump has multiple times made false claims about illegal immigrants during his rallies and even in the debate with Harris.

