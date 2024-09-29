Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary

Royal

  by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Prince Harry is believed to have left Netflix bosses upset with his upcoming documentary reportedly not fulfilling their expectations.

Set to air in December, the Duke of Sussex signed a huge deal with the steaming platform that involves making a five-part factual series based on polo.

Mail Online has however claimed that producers are “disappointed” because the film doesn’t feature Prince Harry at all, and instead, his friend and actual polo player Nacho Figueras steals the spotlight.

While the pal may be a professional, the bosses at Netflix wanted Prince Harry to be the star of their documentary with the camera facing him most of the time.

An undisclosed Hollywood producer said, “What Net¬flix have received in return doesn’t look great. Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect him take a starring role.”

“Apart from their documentary series, which had the drama of them quitting the Royal Family, everything else they’ve produced has been underwhelming,” the individual added.

The Hollywood producer claimed that polo isn’t a mainstream sports, so with Prince Harry not being the main lead of the documentary, it might make good profit.

