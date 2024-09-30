Entertainment

‘A Star Is Born’ lead Kris Kristofferson passes away at 88

  • September 30, 2024
The renowned actor and country singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has passed away at age 88.

On September 28, his representative shared that the late musician died "peacefully" at his home in Maui, surrounded by family.

Kris’ family confirmed the tragic news to People, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home.”

The statement continued, “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kris was born on June 22, 1936, in Brownsville, Texas. Since childhood he was passionate about music, the late singer released his first single, I Hate Your Ugly Face, at age 11.

Shortly after his death, many musicians and celebrities paid tribute to him.

The CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, also remembered the late star.

“Kris Kristofferson believed to his core that creativity is God-given, and that those who ignore or deflect such a holy gift are doomed to failure and unhappiness.” he said in a statement.

The Blade star is survived by his wife, Lisa and their eight children, Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly and Blake; and his seven grandchildren.

