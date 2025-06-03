'Parks and Recreation' star pays emotional tribute to late Jonathan Joss

Chris Pratt has shared an emotional statement after the death of his Parks and Recreation co-star Jonathan Joss.
On Sunday, Joss was allegedly shot and killed during a dispute at his San Antonio residence.
Turning to his Instagram Stories, Pratt paid a heartfelt tribute this co-star, who passed away at the age of 59.
Expressing his grief, the Jurassic World actor shared a click of Joss' obituary, which featured Joss as Chief Ken Hotate on the NBC sitcom.
Pratt captioned the screenshot with an ode, "Damn. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude."
The Guardians of the Galaxy star added, "He played Ken Hotate in Parks and was also in Mag 7 [The Magnificent Seven]. Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones."
Parks and Recreation's stars reacts to Jonathan Joss sudden death
Ahead of Pratt's tribute, Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman made an admission noting that the cast has been in touch with each other all day.
Nick noted, "Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved him as out Chief Ken Hotate. A terribly tragedy."
Jonathan Joss was part of the renowned sitcom for five years, where he appeared as the leader of the fictional Native American Wamapoke Tribe.
The series also stared Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Amy Poehler, and Aziz Ansari.