Hilary Duff pens adorable birthday note for husband Matthew Koma: 'So proud' 

Hilary Duff paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband and popular singer Matthew Koma on his 38th birthday celebrations.
The Lizzie McGuire starlet turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, June 2nd, to honor her life partner with a carousel of stunning photos on his special day.
She kicked off her post with an adorable snapshot of the musician alongside his black guitar, sitting on a sofa while posing for a candid shot.
Another slide showed the father-of-three carrying their little daughter Townes Meadow Bair, whom they welcomed in 2024, their second daughter was also accompanied in the picture.
For those unaware, Hilary and Matthew, who tied the knot in December 2019, are also parents to three daughters, Banks Violet Bair, 6, Mae James Bair, 4, and Townes Meadow Bair, 1.
They also adopted the actress' 13-year-old son, Luca Cruz, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.
The mom-of-four scribbled a heartwarming caption, "My sweet install poet - I can’t compete with your compilation of words but I can share that every one of my days is comfier, funnier, sturdier, and more balanced with you in them."
She continued, "We have celebrated a lot of June 2nds together and since slide nine we’ve tripled in size. I’m so proud of us - making it through some of these days seems impossible but you are always there to cook or pack a meal, keep us caffeinated, carry all the bags, and let me add one more stop/plan to our day, have a last-minute party, or add a new animal into our already pulling at the seams life."
"This wild house loves you. You have the most curvy/interesting mind. Truly enthralled and entertained to hear takes from it every day. I’m lucky our kids are half you & dear god hope they get some filter from me. I hope all your dreams come true this year & and I hope we get a few more Ojai sleeps than the last. Happy 38 Daddy," she concluded her post.
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma relationship timeline:
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's relationship began in 2017, despite knowing each other since 2015.