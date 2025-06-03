Entertainment

Hilary Duff pens adorable birthday note for husband Matthew Koma: 'So proud'

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff tied the knot in December 2019 in an intimate wedding function

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Hilary Duff pens adorable birthday note for husband Matthew Koma: So proud
Hilary Duff pens adorable birthday note for husband Matthew Koma: 'So proud' 

Hilary Duff paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband and popular singer Matthew Koma on his 38th birthday celebrations.

The Lizzie McGuire starlet turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, June 2nd, to honor her life partner with a carousel of stunning photos on his special day. 

She kicked off her post with an adorable snapshot of the musician alongside his black guitar, sitting on a sofa while posing for a candid shot.

Another slide showed the father-of-three carrying their little daughter Townes Meadow Bair, whom they welcomed in 2024, their second daughter was also accompanied in the picture.

For those unaware, Hilary and Matthew, who tied the knot in December 2019, are also parents to three daughters, Banks Violet Bair, 6, Mae James Bair, 4, and Townes Meadow Bair, 1. 

They also adopted the actress' 13-year-old son, Luca Cruz, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The mom-of-four scribbled a heartwarming caption, "My sweet install poet - I can’t compete with your compilation of words but I can share that every one of my days is comfier, funnier, sturdier, and more balanced with you in them."

She continued, "We have celebrated a lot of June 2nds together and since slide nine we’ve tripled in size. I’m so proud of us - making it through some of these days seems impossible but you are always there to cook or pack a meal, keep us caffeinated, carry all the bags, and let me add one more stop/plan to our day, have a last-minute party, or add a new animal into our already pulling at the seams life."

"This wild house loves you. You have the most curvy/interesting mind. Truly enthralled and entertained to hear takes from it every day. I’m lucky our kids are half you & dear god hope they get some filter from me. I hope all your dreams come true this year & and I hope we get a few more Ojai sleeps than the last. Happy 38 Daddy," she concluded her post.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma relationship timeline: 

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's relationship began in 2017, despite knowing each other since 2015. 

'Love Island USA': Here's how and where to watch?
'Love Island USA': Here's how and where to watch?
'Love Island USA' will be exclusively available on Peacock in affordable subscription options
Glastonbury 2025 line-up: Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams & more to light up stage
Glastonbury 2025 line-up: Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams & more to light up stage
The star-studded Glastonbury Festival 2025 is set to take place from June 25 to June 29, 2025
Drake unveils $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK, Europe 2025 tour: ‘ACROSS THE WATERS’
Drake unveils $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK, Europe 2025 tour: ‘ACROSS THE WATERS’
The ‘God’s Plan’ singer announces new tour for the United Kingdom and Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR
Scarlett Johansson reveals her hardcore ‘Jurassic Park’ fandom
Scarlett Johansson reveals her hardcore ‘Jurassic Park’ fandom
'Lucy' star revealed her admiration for 'Jurassic Park' franchise
'Parks and Recreation' star pays emotional tribute to late Jonathan Joss
'Parks and Recreation' star pays emotional tribute to late Jonathan Joss
Jonathan Joss and Chris Pratt starred alongside at 'NBC' renowned sitcome 'Parks and Recreations'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David feud rumours for first time
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David feud rumours for first time
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz call feud rumours with Beckhams 'fake news'
Megan Fox ‘fuming’ over ex MGK’s flirtatious behavior with Sydney Sweeney
Megan Fox ‘fuming’ over ex MGK’s flirtatious behavior with Sydney Sweeney
The ‘Subservience’ starlet parted ways with ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly last year
Did Joe Alwyn silently back Taylor Swift’s fight to buy back her masters?
Did Joe Alwyn silently back Taylor Swift’s fight to buy back her masters?
'Lover' singer announced that she bought her master recordings from Shamrock Capital
Tom Hiddleston poses with co-stars at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere
Tom Hiddleston poses with co-stars at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere
Tom Hiddleston attends premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck' with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh makes bold step after dropping surname
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh makes bold step after dropping surname
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ co-star's daughter Shiloh made an unexpected appearance at a Los Angeles
Jonathan Joss, voice of John Redcorn in ‘King of the Hill’, fatally shot
Jonathan Joss, voice of John Redcorn in ‘King of the Hill’, fatally shot
The ‘Dead Man’s Walk’ star passed away at age 59 after being shot in San Antonio, Texas
Tom Cruise, David Beckham make Champions League final unforgettable
Tom Cruise, David Beckham make Champions League final unforgettable
David Beckham joins forces with Tom Cruise for epic Champions League final