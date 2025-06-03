Megan Fox ‘fuming’ over ex MGK’s flirtatious behavior with Sydney Sweeney

Megan Fox is infuriated with ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly’s “womanizing streak!”
After parting ways with her former partner last November, the Subservience starlet now wants to give Kelly a “serious chance.” However, the Bad Things rapper’s flirty nature and womanizing habits have left the actress “fuming.”
The rapper was spotted hugging the Euphoria actress at the opening ceremony of the nee Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand Las Vegas last month.
Speaking to Radar Online on Monday, June 2, an insider revealed that MGK was seen flirting with Sydney Sweeney and “other babes” shortly after reports surfaced suggesting that Fox wants to reconcile with him.
"He's saying all the right things to Megan but it's clear to her friends he’s never going to change as far as his womanizing streak goes. He can’t help himself and his carrying on with Sydney is proof of that,” the source stated.
The tipster added, "He's always had a thing for Sydney, who is Hollywood's 'It' girl.’”
For those unaware, Machine Gun Kelly has previously worked with Sydney Sweeney in 2019 coming-of-age comedy film, Big Time Adolescence, and the 2021 musical drama, Downfalls High.
"Megan's talking about giving him a serious chance, but pals said if this flirt fest isn't a massive red flag, what is?" the source further noted.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly:
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly publicly confirmed their relationship in June 2020, and got engaged two years later in January 2022.
However, in March 2024, the Transformers actress called off the engagement, but the duo continued their relationship.
Fox turned to Instagram in November 2024 to announce that she is expecting her first child with MGK, and in a shocking turn of event, confirmed her split with the rapper a few days later.
She gave birth to a daughter in March 2025.