Justin Bieber causes stir with cryptic note after Hailey's move to sell Rhode 

Justin Bieber is back with his cryptic social media posts after his wife, Hailey Bieber, seemingly decided to sell her skincare brand, Rhode.
The Stay crooner turned to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 3rd, to share a perplexing message among her fans.
Justin's caption-less statement said, "Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else’s kids."
"Who are you tell someone what someone should or shouldn’t have," the father-of-one stated before adding, "The audacity."
He further lashed out saying, "That’s not your place. God decides what we deserve."
Fans expressed dismay over Justin's strange social media move:
As the Grammy-winning musician's post gained traction on social media, several fans flocked to his comments section, urging the singer to keep a check on his mental well-being.
One fan commented, "Justin I don't know if you'll read this but it's important for me to tell you that you're important and millions of people around the world love you Album is not as important as we want to see your true happiness."
"Are you okay Justin?" another fan expressed worry.
A third user wrote, "I think you should leave God out of this and grow up."
Hailey Bieber to sell her billion dollars business venture for Justin Bieber?
This post of Justin comes after a report claimed that his billionaire wife has decided to sell her skincare line to support her husband during financial instability.
The 29-year-old influencer broke the internet last week with her billion-dollar deal with e.l.f. to make a creative strategy to support the Baby singer in his difficult phase.
An insider recently told RadarOnline.com that Hailey sold Rhode to e.l.f. for a "massive payday. She is now turning her full attention to SKYLRK."
"In the coming weeks, you will see her doing more cross-promotion for this. She's helping him with creative strategy and even product development. It's a calculated shift," the tipster added.
As of now, neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Bieber has confirmed any of these ongoing speculations.