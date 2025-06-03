Entertainment

Justin Bieber causes stir with cryptic note after Hailey's move to sell Rhode

The 'Baby' hitmaker shared cryptic message on Instagram earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Justin Bieber causes stir with cryptic note after Haileys move to sell Rhode
Justin Bieber causes stir with cryptic note after Hailey's move to sell Rhode 

Justin Bieber is back with his cryptic social media posts after his wife, Hailey Bieber, seemingly decided to sell her skincare brand, Rhode.

The Stay crooner turned to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 3rd, to share a perplexing message among her fans.

Justin's caption-less statement said, "Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else’s kids." 

"Who are you tell someone what someone should or shouldn’t have," the father-of-one stated before adding, "The audacity." 

He further lashed out saying, "That’s not your place. God decides what we deserve." 

Fans expressed dismay over Justin's strange social media move: 

As the Grammy-winning musician's post gained traction on social media, several fans flocked to his comments section, urging the singer to keep a check on his mental well-being.

One fan commented, "Justin I don't know if you'll read this but it's important for me to tell you that you're important and millions of people around the world love you Album is not as important as we want to see your true happiness." 

"Are you okay Justin?" another fan expressed worry.

A third user wrote, "I think you should leave God out of this and grow up." 

Hailey Bieber to sell her billion dollars business venture for Justin Bieber? 

This post of Justin comes after a report claimed that his billionaire wife has decided to sell her skincare line to support her husband during financial instability.

The 29-year-old influencer broke the internet last week with her billion-dollar deal with e.l.f. to make a creative strategy to support the Baby singer in his difficult phase.

An insider recently told RadarOnline.com that Hailey sold Rhode to e.l.f. for a "massive payday. She is now turning her full attention to SKYLRK." 

"In the coming weeks, you will see her doing more cross-promotion for this. She's helping him with creative strategy and even product development. It's a calculated shift," the tipster added.

As of now, neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Bieber has confirmed any of these ongoing speculations. 

Roseanne Barr survives tractor accident, speaks out about 2018 controversy
Roseanne Barr survives tractor accident, speaks out about 2018 controversy
Barr is gearing up to launch her latest documentary, 'Roseanne Barr is America,' set to release on June 10, 2025
'Love Island USA': Here's how and where to watch?
'Love Island USA': Here's how and where to watch?
'Love Island USA' will be exclusively available on Peacock in affordable subscription options
Hilary Duff pens adorable birthday note for husband Matthew Koma: 'So proud'
Hilary Duff pens adorable birthday note for husband Matthew Koma: 'So proud'
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff tied the knot in December 2019 in an intimate wedding function
Glastonbury 2025 line-up: Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams & more to light up stage
Glastonbury 2025 line-up: Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams & more to light up stage
The star-studded Glastonbury Festival 2025 is set to take place from June 25 to June 29, 2025
Drake unveils $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK, Europe 2025 tour: ‘ACROSS THE WATERS’
Drake unveils $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK, Europe 2025 tour: ‘ACROSS THE WATERS’
The ‘God’s Plan’ singer announces new tour for the United Kingdom and Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR
Scarlett Johansson reveals her hardcore ‘Jurassic Park’ fandom
Scarlett Johansson reveals her hardcore ‘Jurassic Park’ fandom
'Lucy' star revealed her admiration for 'Jurassic Park' franchise
'Parks and Recreation' star pays emotional tribute to late Jonathan Joss
'Parks and Recreation' star pays emotional tribute to late Jonathan Joss
Jonathan Joss and Chris Pratt starred alongside at 'NBC' renowned sitcome 'Parks and Recreations'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David feud rumours for first time
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David feud rumours for first time
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz call feud rumours with Beckhams 'fake news'
Megan Fox ‘fuming’ over ex MGK’s flirtatious behavior with Sydney Sweeney
Megan Fox ‘fuming’ over ex MGK’s flirtatious behavior with Sydney Sweeney
The ‘Subservience’ starlet parted ways with ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly last year
Did Joe Alwyn silently back Taylor Swift’s fight to buy back her masters?
Did Joe Alwyn silently back Taylor Swift’s fight to buy back her masters?
'Lover' singer announced that she bought her master recordings from Shamrock Capital
Tom Hiddleston poses with co-stars at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere
Tom Hiddleston poses with co-stars at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere
Tom Hiddleston attends premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck' with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh makes bold step after dropping surname
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh makes bold step after dropping surname
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ co-star's daughter Shiloh made an unexpected appearance at a Los Angeles