Did Joe Alwyn silently back Taylor Swift's fight to buy back her masters?

'Lover' singer announced that she bought her master recordings from Shamrock Capital

Taylor Swift fans are buzzing with speculation that ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn quietly supported her behind the scenes during her high-profile battle to reclaim ownership of her master recordings.

On Friday the Look What You Made Me Do singer announced that she bought her master recordings from Shamrock Capital.

Following the announcement her fan with the TikTok handle @manumelm created a 17-second clip in connection with Swift’s former beau’s last Instagram post, shared more than two months ago.

Included in Joe’s March carousel post was a photo of a white, heart-shaped bowl featuring a four-leaf clover painted in the center.

Swifties have pointed out a possible connection to Shamrock, the Los Angeles investment firm.

As per social media post, the fans speculated that Taylor used for her Instagram announcement last week were captured in March, fueling the theory that Joe knew about the deal before it was finalized in late May.

Soon after the speculations ignited, Swift's diehard fan base latched onto the idea, but others were skeptical that Alwyn was secretly supporting the Blank Space singer.

“Let's be real. He did it for St. Patrick's Day,” one person wrote while another added, “This is a bit of a stretch, I think.”

The third agreed, “I kinda think we're reaching, seeing something that's not there.”

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn relationship:

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly met at the 2016 Met Gala and they were first pictured together in Nashville, Tennessee in 2017.

They were in a relationship after the couple parted ways in the starting of 2023.

Taylor Swift's fight to buy her masters:

To note, Billboard reported Swift spent nearly $360 million to buy back her catalog from Shamrock Capital, which acquired her masters from Scooter Braun in 2020.

