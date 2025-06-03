Entertainment

Kris Jenner celebrates 'fabulous' pal's birthday with heartfelt tribute

Shelli Azoff and Kris Jenner appeared together in the iconic TV series 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner won hearts after sharing an emotional birthday note for her close pal, Shelli Azoff.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 3rd, to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to one of her closest friends.

Jenner began her brief heartwarming message with, "Happy birthday to my fabulous, incredible, beautiful BFF Shelli!!"

She continued, "You are truly one of the most special people in my life and I’m beyond grateful every single day for your friendship, your loyalty, your heart, and your amazing sense of humor."

The mom-of-six further detailed the true definition of a friend, writing, "Always there with the best advice and the biggest laughs!! I cherish every single memory we've made over the years."

"From the crazy adventures to the quiet moments and everything in between. You are the greatest mother, grandmother, wife, sister, auntie, and one of the most supportive friends and most inspiring women I’ve ever known," the reality TV star added.

She concluded her birthday wish by expressing heartwarming regards to her close, "Thank you for being for being by my side through it all. I love you so much and hope this year brings you all the joy you deserve!! I love you!!! @shellibird1." 

Kris Jenner and Shelli Azoff appeared in The Kardashians? 

For those unaware, Kris Jenner and Shelli Azoff appeared in the iconic TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which debuted in 2007.

The show has been branded as The Kardashians since 2022, its sixth season premiered on February 6th, 2025, on Hulu. 

