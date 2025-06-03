Entertainment

Drake unveils $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK, Europe 2025 tour: ‘ACROSS THE WATERS’

The ‘God’s Plan’ singer announces new tour for the United Kingdom and Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR

Drake’s fans are over the moon with his latest announcement!

On Tuesday, June 3, the official Instagram page of the 38-year-old Canadian rapper and singer tagged him and PARTYNEXTDOOR in their post, in which they announced Drake’s first overseas tour in six years.

For the upcoming tour, the Family Matters singer will join forces with Canadian singer-songwriter and rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR.

“FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 6 YEARS, DRAKE PERFORMING THE HITS, OLD AND NEW, ACROSS THE WATERS,” they announced.

The team continued, “Tickets available Friday. Go to livenation.co.uk or www.drakerelated.com for dates, as well as more information.”

In the two-slide post, the officials shared two black-and-white posters that unveiled the title of the forthcoming tour.

“$ome $pecial $hows 4 €U. Summer Tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR,” read the first poster, while the second stated, “$ome $pecial $hows 4 UK.”

When will Drake’s 2025 tour begin?

Drake is set to kick off his 2025 tour at Birmingham Utilita Arena on July 20 and 21, after which he will perform two shows at Manchester Co-op Live on July 25 and 26, followed by three consecutive concerts of Wireless Festival at London’s Finsbury Park from July 11 to 13.

In which cities Drake will perform his 2025 tour?

Drake’s 2025 tour stops include Munich, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and many European cities.

The highly-anticipated tour will mark Drake’s first return to Europe and the United Kingdom in six years, after his 2019 Assassination Vacation Tour.

