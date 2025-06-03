Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson reveals her hardcore ‘Jurassic Park’ fandom

'Lucy' star revealed her admiration for 'Jurassic Park' franchise

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Scarlett Johansson reveals her hardcore ‘Jurassic Park’ fandom
Scarlett Johansson reveals her hardcore ‘Jurassic Park’ fandom 

Scarlett Johansson is proving she’s more than just a casual fan of Jurassic Park, revealing she once pitched herself to Steven Spielberg and even hosted a private screening for her fellow Avengers cast members.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter during a recent interview about her Cannes Film Festival selection Eleanor the Great, the Lucy star revealed her admiration for Jurassic Park franchise.

“I had a meeting with him and I don’t actually know if he knew the depths of my Jurassic fandom, but I’m hoping that no one explained it to him too thoroughly because it maybe would’ve come off as being a little too much,” Johansson explained.

She added, “Although knowing Steven now, he was excited when I shared with how much it would mean to me to play any part in Jurassic. I could’ve played it cooler and maybe I wouldn’t have gotten it.”

“When I first heard that there was a new Jurassic movie coming, that it was written with a female lead who was the age that I could fit into, and that it was happening during a time period that I could shoot, it was particularly surreal,” Johansson said.

The Black Widow star mentioned, ““ was actually in the middle of making Eleanor — we were filming it at the time — so there was a lot happening at the time. I had to compartmentalize my nervous excitement for the job in front of me while also focusing on making it work. I would have these really geeked out, fangirl moments and then be, like, ‘OK, put that away for a second.’”

Scarlett Johansson in 'Jurassic World Rebirth':

To note, Johansson is set to show her star power in Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Rebirth which is set to release next month.

It is reported that her entry marks a new era in the Jurassic Park universe.

The star studded cast included Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

Drake unveils $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK, Europe 2025 tour: ‘ACROSS THE WATERS’
Drake unveils $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK, Europe 2025 tour: ‘ACROSS THE WATERS’
The ‘God’s Plan’ singer announces new tour for the United Kingdom and Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR
'Parks and Recreation' star pays emotional tribute to late Jonathan Joss
'Parks and Recreation' star pays emotional tribute to late Jonathan Joss
Jonathan Joss and Chris Pratt starred alongside at 'NBC' renowned sitcome 'Parks and Recreations'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David feud rumours for first time
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David feud rumours for first time
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz call feud rumours with Beckhams 'fake news'
Megan Fox ‘fuming’ over ex MGK’s flirtatious behavior with Sydney Sweeney
Megan Fox ‘fuming’ over ex MGK’s flirtatious behavior with Sydney Sweeney
The ‘Subservience’ starlet parted ways with ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly last year
Did Joe Alwyn silently back Taylor Swift’s fight to buy back her masters?
Did Joe Alwyn silently back Taylor Swift’s fight to buy back her masters?
'Lover' singer announced that she bought her master recordings from Shamrock Capital
Tom Hiddleston poses with co-stars at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere
Tom Hiddleston poses with co-stars at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere
Tom Hiddleston attends premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck' with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh makes bold step after dropping surname
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh makes bold step after dropping surname
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ co-star's daughter Shiloh made an unexpected appearance at a Los Angeles
Jonathan Joss, voice of John Redcorn in ‘King of the Hill’, fatally shot
Jonathan Joss, voice of John Redcorn in ‘King of the Hill’, fatally shot
The ‘Dead Man’s Walk’ star passed away at age 59 after being shot in San Antonio, Texas
Tom Cruise, David Beckham make Champions League final unforgettable
Tom Cruise, David Beckham make Champions League final unforgettable
David Beckham joins forces with Tom Cruise for epic Champions League final
‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper breaks silence on win at Gotham TV Awards
‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper breaks silence on win at Gotham TV Awards
Owen Cooper gets emotional after big win at 2025 Gotham TV Awards
JoJo Siwa announces romantic relationship with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa announces romantic relationship with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa previously turned down dating rumours with Chris Hughes
Blake Lively pulls major allegation in ongoing dispute with Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively pulls major allegation in ongoing dispute with Justin Baldoni
'Gossip Girl' alum withdrew major claims in her ongoing legal battle with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star