Scarlett Johansson reveals her hardcore ‘Jurassic Park’ fandom 

Scarlett Johansson is proving she’s more than just a casual fan of Jurassic Park, revealing she once pitched herself to Steven Spielberg and even hosted a private screening for her fellow Avengers cast members.
While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter during a recent interview about her Cannes Film Festival selection Eleanor the Great, the Lucy star revealed her admiration for Jurassic Park franchise.
“I had a meeting with him and I don’t actually know if he knew the depths of my Jurassic fandom, but I’m hoping that no one explained it to him too thoroughly because it maybe would’ve come off as being a little too much,” Johansson explained.
She added, “Although knowing Steven now, he was excited when I shared with how much it would mean to me to play any part in Jurassic. I could’ve played it cooler and maybe I wouldn’t have gotten it.”
“When I first heard that there was a new Jurassic movie coming, that it was written with a female lead who was the age that I could fit into, and that it was happening during a time period that I could shoot, it was particularly surreal,” Johansson said.
The Black Widow star mentioned, ““ was actually in the middle of making Eleanor — we were filming it at the time — so there was a lot happening at the time. I had to compartmentalize my nervous excitement for the job in front of me while also focusing on making it work. I would have these really geeked out, fangirl moments and then be, like, ‘OK, put that away for a second.’”
Scarlett Johansson in 'Jurassic World Rebirth':
To note, Johansson is set to show her star power in Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Rebirth which is set to release next month.
It is reported that her entry marks a new era in the Jurassic Park universe.
The star studded cast included Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.