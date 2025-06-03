Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David feud rumours for first time

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz call feud rumours with Beckhams 'fake news'

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David, Victoria feud for first time
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David, Victoria feud for first time

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have finally publicly addressed David Beckham feud rumours for the first time.

The romantic couple revealed how they tackle fake news since their relationship is in “public spotlight.”

During a joint interview with Glamour German, the Cloud 23 founder said, "Ignore the noise. Keep your head down, work hard, be kind. People are always going to talk. What matters is that we’re happy together."

Nicola chimed in, "It’s not always easy. On TikTok there are always random stories popping up about us. When I see fake news, my instinct is to shut it down. But it’s not worth it. I just scroll past and move on."

Nicola Peltz recalls feeling ‘nervous’ on wedding with Brooklyn Beckham:

Nicola Peltz tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham in 2022.

The fashion mogul also reflected on her wedding day, saying, "I was so nervous. Saying our vows in front of that many people? Terrifying. Someone told me, ‘Just look at Brooklyn.’ And as soon as I did, the nerves faded.”

She added, "When my dad took my hand and said, ‘Are you ready?’ I just started crying. I couldn’t even look at him. I was thinking, My make-up. And when I walked down the aisle, (UK artist) Sekou was singing Songbird live. I still get goosebumps just thinking about it."

Notably, the young couple does not have any children at the moment.

