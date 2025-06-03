Roseanne Barr survives tractor accident, speaks out about 2018 controversy

Roseanne Barr, an American actress, comedian, and writer, has settled into a rural life on her 30-acre Texas property, despite the latest tractor accident.
While speaking to Fox News Digital, the comedian shared that while mowing, she unknowingly hit a tree bench that fell on her head and trapped her in her tractor.
She successfully freed herself and moved the 100-pound brand inch by inch.
Despite several injuries, the 72-year-old actress continues to enjoy her outdoor lifestyle.
Though her son suggested that she relocate to Palm Beach, Florida, Barr refused the idea because of scorching heat and lack of places where she could smoke a cigarette.
Currently, Barr is gearing up to launch her latest documentary, "Roseanne Barr is America," kicking off on June 10, which emphasises her nontraditional childhood and her entire journey, where she rose to prominence. She describes her journey as reflective of the American and Jewish-American experience.
Roseanne Barr opens up about 2018 controversy
She further spoke about the 2018 tweet controversy related to Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, which led to the cancellation of her highly popular show Roseanne.
The actress said that she has apologised, and is no longer in contact along with the former co-stars, whom she accuses of stupidity.
Bar further reflected on her dependence on faith during the extremely difficult times and her tendency to "misread the room" with her sarcastic humour.