Sports

Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone

21-year-old Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the China Open

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
21-year-old Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the China Open
21-year-old Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the China Open

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz surpassed ‘Big 3’ Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal and became the second fastest player in the world to complete 200 ATP Tour wins.

According to BeIN Sports, Alcaraz beat the Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor, 6-1, 6-2, in the second round of the China Open 2024 on Sunday, September 29, 2024, to accomplish another major milestone of his career.

Four-time Grand Slam winner after winning the match said, “I'm really happy about it; 200 wins is a great number. But I am already looking for the third hundred. I just want to keep going, to keep rolling. I am looking forward to playing matches and to keep doing the things that I am doing."

The 2024 French Open and Wimbledon winner completed his 200 wins in the 252nd match and became the second fastest tennis player to do so after John McEnroe, who achieved the landmark achievement in 245 matches.

Nadal is third on the list as he took 255 matches to complete 200 wins, while Djokovic and Federer completed the feat after 274 and 302 matches, respectively.

Alcaraz will now face Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Diamond Court on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Angelina Jolie graces 'Maria' premiere at New York Film Festival with kids

Angelina Jolie graces 'Maria' premiere at New York Film Festival with kids
Kubra Khan expresses mixed feelings on performing in her hometwon London

Kubra Khan expresses mixed feelings on performing in her hometwon London

Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone

Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition

Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition

Sports News

Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta reflects on Pep Guardiola’s remarks about him
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Cole Palmer makes history with four first-half goals in Chelsea’s victory
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Ravindra Jadeja achieves historic milestone in Test matches against Bangladesh
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
PCB shares iconic on-field moments of umpire Aleem Dar ahead of farewell
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr’s third straight win in Saudi Pro League
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Cristiano Ronaldo shares inspiring message for fans ahead of Al-Wehda clash
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Zhang Shuai breaks 52-year losing streak at China Open
Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition
Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season