Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz surpassed ‘Big 3’ Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal and became the second fastest player in the world to complete 200 ATP Tour wins.
According to BeIN Sports, Alcaraz beat the Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor, 6-1, 6-2, in the second round of the China Open 2024 on Sunday, September 29, 2024, to accomplish another major milestone of his career.
Four-time Grand Slam winner after winning the match said, “I'm really happy about it; 200 wins is a great number. But I am already looking for the third hundred. I just want to keep going, to keep rolling. I am looking forward to playing matches and to keep doing the things that I am doing."
The 2024 French Open and Wimbledon winner completed his 200 wins in the 252nd match and became the second fastest tennis player to do so after John McEnroe, who achieved the landmark achievement in 245 matches.
Nadal is third on the list as he took 255 matches to complete 200 wins, while Djokovic and Federer completed the feat after 274 and 302 matches, respectively.
Alcaraz will now face Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Diamond Court on Monday, September 30, 2024.