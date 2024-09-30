Queen Camilla sports Queen Mary's iconic diamond thistle in new outing 

Queen Camilla wore Queen Mary's treasured diamond thistle in her new outing with King Charles III on Saturday.
She donned a gorgeous blue coat with tartan detailing on the collar, cuffs, buttons, and pockets for an important parliamentary anniversary.
For accessories, Camilla chose a shiny pair of earrings, featuring diamond floral clips and pearl pendant drops, along with Queen Mary’s diamond thistle brooch.
Charles and his wife arrived at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh to celebrate the legislative body’s 25th anniversary.
He said during his speech, “Today is an important milestone. As we look ahead to the next quarter of a century and beyond, there remains much more to be done, for Scotland, for the United Kingdom."
King further said in his monologue, “In addressing the challenges we all share as inhabitants of a planet whose climate is changing dangerously and whose biodiversity is being seriously depleted,” adding, “Speaking from a personal perspective, Scotland has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself.”
The royal couple were joined by another royal icon at Holyrood: the Crown of Scotland, the Duke of Hamilton and Brandon.