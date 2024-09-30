World

Hamas leader in Lebanon killed with family in Israeli airstrike

Hezbollah Central Council deputy head Nabil Kaouk was killed in the Israeli forces strike

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Hezbollah Central Council deputy head Nabil Kaouk was killed in the Israeli forces strike
Hezbollah Central Council deputy head Nabil Kaouk was killed in the Israeli forces strike

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said that its leader in Lebanon had been killed in the strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday, September 30, 2024.

According to CBS, the Lebanese leader of Hamas Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, was killed along with his family members in the airstrike on the Al-Buss refugee camp in Tyre, the southern port city of the country. 

Israel has been frequently targeting Hezbollah commanders in the past week with constant strikes in the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut, where there is a strong presence of the Iran-backed militant group.

Moreover, in the major escalation on Friday, September 27, Israel killed the long-time leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, which has raised the fear of an all-out war in the Middle East.

Israel also, for the first time in a year, struck an apartment building in central Beirut, killing a member of the al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Group, a Sunni political and militant group allied with Hezbollah, and leaving 16 others injured, as per the Lebanese Civil Defense.

Furthermore, Hezbollah earlier on Saturday confirmed the death of its seventh commander, deputy head of the Central Council Nabil Kaouk, in the past week, whereas Israel claimed that along with the chief it has killed at least 20 Hezbollah militants.

Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win

Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win
Hum Style Awards 2024: Hania Amir's dance performance leaves audience spellbound

Hum Style Awards 2024: Hania Amir's dance performance leaves audience spellbound

Georgia chemical plant fire sparks mass evacuations of 17,000 people

Georgia chemical plant fire sparks mass evacuations of 17,000 people
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post

Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post

World News

Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Georgia chemical plant fire sparks mass evacuations of 17,000 people
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Israeli strike in Beirut kills three Palestinian leaders
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Far-right Freedom Party claims historic victory in Austrian elections
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Boat sinks near El Hierro with 48 migrants missing and nine confirmed dead
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Viral Turkish influencer known for marrying herself found dead in apparent suicide
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Nepal closes schools as deadly floods and landslides claim over 150 lives
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Nepal flood and landslides: Death toll rises to 100, over 64 missing
Kris Kristofferson death: Dolly Parton cherishes ‘great friend’ in emotional post
Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive club of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos