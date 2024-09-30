Hamas leader in Lebanon killed with family in Israeli airstrike

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said that its leader in Lebanon had been killed in the strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday, September 30, 2024.
According to CBS, the Lebanese leader of Hamas Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, was killed along with his family members in the airstrike on the Al-Buss refugee camp in Tyre, the southern port city of the country.
Israel has been frequently targeting Hezbollah commanders in the past week with constant strikes in the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut, where there is a strong presence of the Iran-backed militant group.
Moreover, in the major escalation on Friday, September 27, Israel killed the long-time leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, which has raised the fear of an all-out war in the Middle East.
Israel also, for the first time in a year, struck an apartment building in central Beirut, killing a member of the al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Group, a Sunni political and militant group allied with Hezbollah, and leaving 16 others injured, as per the Lebanese Civil Defense.
Furthermore, Hezbollah earlier on Saturday confirmed the death of its seventh commander, deputy head of the Central Council Nabil Kaouk, in the past week, whereas Israel claimed that along with the chief it has killed at least 20 Hezbollah militants.