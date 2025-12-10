The Odyssey, which stars Tom Holland as the main lead, is set to release an extended trailer at 70mm Imax screenings.
Christopher Nolan‘s most-awaited film was was shot entirely with Imax cameras.
The 6-minute prologue will play before select IMAX screenings of other movies, starting December 12. A shorter version of The Odyssey preview is set to play on December 19.
Tom will star as Telemachus in the adaptation of Homer's classic.
He recently gushed over the amazing script and film director during a chat with France 24 a few months ago.
The Spider-Man star said, “The script is the best script I’ve ever read. Chris [Nolan] is a real collaborator. He knows what he wants but it is not an environment where you can’t pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways.”
Tom added, “It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure.”
Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, and Elliot Page are among the star-studded cast of the movie.
The Odyssey is set to premiere on July 17, 2026.