  By Hafsa Noor
King Charles gives speech on 'peace' as Meghan Markle sends letter to father

King Charles has given a message of “peace” after Meghan Markle confirmed she sent a letter to her sick father, Thomas Markle.

As per GB News, the British monarch delivered a speech during Advent service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, December 10.

While emphasizing on peace and hope, His Majesty said, “It is a great joy to gather with you in the most glorious setting of Westminster Abbey as we celebrate the light, hope and, above all, the peace of this season of Advent. This period is one of preparation, of readying ourselves and looking forward to the wonder of Christ's birth.”

Charles added, "Today, we gather for prayer, reflection and music, and to celebrate the good news in which all Christians rejoice: those around us, and those in areas where it is not easy to live out one's faith. I am so pleased to be joined by church leaders from across the UK and the Middle East, leaders of other faiths.”

"We come together this morning to lift our voices in that magnificent Advent hymn, O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” he concluded the monologue, "May I wish you and your families every blessing of peace, joy and love in this holy season."

Charles' touching speech comes after the Duchess of Sussex confirmed, via spokesperson, she's sent a handwritten note to her estranged father, who recently got his leg amputated.

