Princess Anne remains very professional for ‘royal obituaries’ interview

Princess Anne has set an example of professionalism in her “royal obituaries” interview.
A royal contributor Sarah Hewson recalled the time she was star-stuck by King Charles’ younger sister.
The Washington Post's contributor revealed that the crew thought they had a "lot of time" to prepare for the interview, however, Princess Royal had actually "snuck in" earlier.
She noted, "Princess Anne snuck in through a side door early herself, just to observe and to catch us off guard and then everyone was very flustered. She was incredibly professional, we were interviewing her for royal obituaries so it was a very difficult interview to be doing."
Sarah explained how Anne introduced herself to each and every single crew member at the beginning of the interview.
She said on The Royal Beat - The Waleses: Plans For The Future, "She introduced herself to every single crew member at the beginning of the interview and, by the time it had finished, she had remembered every single person's name."
Even though the interview was “difficult” due to the nature of their chat, but Sarah was impressed by the late Queen's daughter.