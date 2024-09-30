Princess Anne remains very professional for ‘royal obituaries’ interview

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Princess Anne has set an example of professionalism in her “royal obituaries” interview.

A royal contributor Sarah Hewson recalled the time she was star-stuck by King Charles’ younger sister.

The Washington Post's contributor revealed that the crew thought they had a "lot of time" to prepare for the interview, however, Princess Royal had actually "snuck in" earlier.

She noted, "Princess Anne snuck in through a side door early herself, just to observe and to catch us off guard and then everyone was very flustered. She was incredibly professional, we were interviewing her for royal obituaries so it was a very difficult interview to be doing."

Sarah explained how Anne introduced herself to each and every single crew member at the beginning of the interview.

She said on The Royal Beat - The Waleses: Plans For The Future, "She introduced herself to every single crew member at the beginning of the interview and, by the time it had finished, she had remembered every single person's name."

Even though the interview was “difficult” due to the nature of their chat, but Sarah was impressed by the late Queen's daughter. 

Queen Camilla sports Queen Mary's iconic diamond thistle in new outing
Prince Harry loses golden opportunity to compete with Royal Family
Kate Middleton takes major decision for her future after chemotherapy
Lady Frederick shares rare details about her bond with King Charles, Princess Kate
Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary
Sarah Ferguson praises daughters Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Prince William welcomes new baby with Kate Middleton
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Duchess Sophie gives tough competition to Queen Letizia
Prince Harry prepares for key move in separation from Meghan Markle
King Charles dashes out in car as Prince Harry lands in UK
‘Meghan Markle is suicidal at times’: Employees react to her ‘best boss’ narrative