Ariana Grande reacts to voice change backlash: ‘Men get praised, women get critiqued’

Ariana Grande has smartly responded to the critics who have been busy raising eyebrows on her sudden voice change in a June 2024 interview with Podcrushed.
Now speaking to Vanity Fair, the popstar pointed out that such extreme backlash wouldn’t have chased her around if she were a man.
She said, “There is a part of the world that isn’t familiar with what it takes to transform your voice, whether it’s singing or taking on a different dialect for a role or doing a character voice for something.”
“When it’s a male actor that does it, it’s acclaimed. There are definitely jokes that are made as well, but it’s always after being led with praise: ‘Oh, wow, he was so lost in the role,’ ” Ariana Grande explained.
In the past, there have been various instances of the singer suddenly changing her pitch during ongoing talks, but this time, the social media shock was much larger.
While in the middle of a sentence, she unexpectedly dipped into a much lower and huskier voice before pitching it back up again.
A user on YouTube explained, “Ariana Grande said she often changes the placement of her voice depending on how much singing she has to do and for vocal health (so many artists do this).”
The vocalist however told Vanity Fair that this was the case in her Podcrush video because she has shooting for Wicked in her character Glinda’s voice for two years now, so habitually speaks using it.
About the difference how male and female actors are perceived, Ariana Grande added, “You are treated differently, and you are under a microscope in a way that some people aren’t.”