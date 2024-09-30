‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura 

Cillian Murphy returns to the Peaky Blinders world!
On Monday, Netflix dropped the first look of most awaited Peaky Blinders film, as they kicked off the filming.
In the first photo, Murphy channeled Tommy Shelby's iconic style signature gangster style in a sleek suit, set against a rustic brick wall backdrop.
Meanwhile the second photo featured Murphy and series creator Steven Knight sitting together on the film's set.
Alongside the pictures, Netflix wrote, "By order of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back."
"Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film," the official account of streaming giant announced.
“I'm thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders," Knight said in the statement.
Meanwhile director Tom Harper said, "There’s a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew. We’re grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary."
The official release date of Netflix's Peaky Blinders film, made in association with BBC Film, is yet to be announced.