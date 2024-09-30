Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Al Nassr stay amid contract talks

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to extend his contract with the Saudi club Al Nassr.

According to ESPN, Al Nassr has opened an extension and new contract talks with its captain, as his current deal with the club will expire in 2025 with the conclusion of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League.

The 39-year-old, after leaving Manchester United in December 2022, signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al Nassr worth $200 million per year.

The Saudi club is convinced that the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner will end his legendary career with Al Nassr even Ronaldo has hinted that he will probably play the last match of his career with the Riyadh-based side.

A former Real Madrid player earlier in an interview said, “I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr. I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country, too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia, and I want to continue.”

To note, the contract talks escalated after Ronaldo expressed his desire to continue to play until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will make him the first player in the history of football to feature in the six different editions of the mega event.

Sports News

BCCI shares crucial details about India's travel plans for Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Virat Kohli achieves remarkable milestone in Test against Bangladesh
Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win
Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta reflects on Pep Guardiola’s remarks about him
Cole Palmer makes history with four first-half goals in Chelsea’s victory
Ravindra Jadeja achieves historic milestone in Test matches against Bangladesh
PCB shares iconic on-field moments of umpire Aleem Dar ahead of farewell