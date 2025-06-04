Sony announces State of Play event: How to watch and what to expect

Sony has officially announced a State of Play presentation featuring upcoming PS5 games for June 4.
The company revealed on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, that the broadcast will include updates on a selection of games from third-party developers and likely share details on some first-party PlayStation titles.
State of Play 2025: What to expect?
In a PlayStation blog, Sony confirmed that the State of Play broadcast will be over 40 minutes long.
However, the PlayStation parent did not share details about the slate of games that will be featured at the event but said it would bring news and updates on “must-play games” coming to PS5.
“The show highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe,” the company said.
How to watch State of Play 2025?
The games showcase event will be live-streamed in English on June 4 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST (or June 6 at 2.30am IST) on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels.
The company revealed Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei and Housemarque's Saros in the last two State of Play broadcasts.
Meanwhile, several of the company's first-party studios haven't shared an update on their respective projects in a long time.
Insomniac Games has yet to provide an update on Wolverine since it revealed the game in 2021.
Meanwhile, God of War developer Santa Monica has not revealed its next game.
To note, the event could include updates on already announced games like Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2, Saros, Phantom Blade Zero, and Marathon, among others.