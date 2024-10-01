Entertainment

Here's why Taylor Swift did not attend beau Travis Kelce games

Taylor Swift was recently absent from her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL games

  October 01, 2024
Despite rumours swirling about her relationship with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s recent absence from his games is due to her jam-packed schedule and heightened security concerns, sources say—not any trouble in paradise.

According to a source who spoke with Page Six, the Fortnight crooner has been practising hard for her Eras tour, which will resume in Miami on October 18.

Swift reportedly finds it more difficult to attend games that aren't held in the Chiefs' home stadium, Arrowhead Stadium.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” says a source.

The insider added, “She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

“They are both tough people,” the source said.

Notably, Swift cancelled concerts in Vienna after police discovered that she was planning an ISIS terror plot, which has increased her concerns about her safety.

Her boyfriend Travis Kelce has been under fire for his on-field performance this season, which some observers have attributed to his hectic personal life. The no-shows coincide with this criticism. 

