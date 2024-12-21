Millie Bobby Brown breaks down in tears as she bids goodbye to 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown has broken down in tears as she bid goodbye to the Stranger Things.
As filming of the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit series wrapped up on Friday, the Enola Holmes actress took to her Instagram account to bid tearful farewell to the show.
She posted a carousel of photos from the set of Strangers Things over the years alongside a video of her giving a tearful speech.
"Graduation is supposed to bring relief like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates – not me,” she said in the clip holding mic.
Brown went on to express, "I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I'll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family. I love you. Thank you."
“With love, el,” the 20-year-old actress, who has played Eleven since the show's debut in 2016, penned along the post.
Along with Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, and Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers in the show, echoed the sentiments on their respective Instagram handles.
Stranger Things season five will premiere on Netflix in 2025.