Pregnant Princess Sofia exudes elegance in all-black ensemble at Christmas concert

Princess Sofia of Sweden turned heads at the Christmas in Vasastan concert alongside her husband, Prince Carl Philip on Friday evening.
The mother to be, exuded elegance as she arrived at Gustaf Vasa Church in Stockholm in a chic all-black outfit that perfectly accentuated her growing baby bump.
Princess’ Sofia’s stunning ensemble consisted of a pair of flattering black flared trousers from Day Birger Et Mikkelsen, which she styled with a slinky black top under the chic single-breasted 'Polly' blazer from Rodebjer.
She elevated her look with a stylish snakeskin bag with gold hardware, the 'Ely' style from Anine Bing.
For her hair, the princess went for curliest blow-dry with a delicate gold necklace gracing her neck.
Earlier this month, Princess Sofia donned a nearly identical outfit during a meeting with members of the Nordic Child Tech Policy Alliance (NOCTA).
For that outing, she recycled her 'Wagner' trousers and 'Polly' blazer but styled for different accessories, including the 'Olivia' platformed loafers from Blankens and a mini bag with a long chain strap.
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are expecting their fourth child. The birth is expected to take place in February 2025.