The Weeknd announces release date of his ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ film

‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ is The Weeknd’s upcoming film and shares the same title with his forthcoming album

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024

The Weeknd has dropped an exciting update to thrill his fans!

On Friday, December 20, the 34-year-old After Hours singer turned to his Instagram handle and shared a poster that took his 75.5 million fans’ excitement to a whole next level.

The latest released poster reveals the release date of the singer’s forthcoming movie that stars Sabrina Carpenter’s ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan alongside the Wednesday starlet Jenna Ortega.

Featuring in the poster was the name of the upcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, while right below was the release date, “Only in theaters May 16.”

“5.16.25. Trey Edward Shults | Jenna Ortega | Barry Keoghan,” captioned The Weeknd alongside the photo.

Thrilled with the exciting update, the Blinding Lights singer’s fans swiftly filled the post with their comments.

“I'm excited to see a trailer to this,” expressed first, while a second stated, “CINEMA LIKE YOU NEVER SEEN BEFORE.”

A third exclaimed excitedly, “OMG OMG OMG.”

Meanwhile, a fourth sweetly penned, “This announcement is a bday gift for me one day early.”

The forthcoming American psychological thriller film, which is directed by trey Edward Shults, also stars the singer himself, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Notably, The Weeknd’s sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is set to release on January 24, 2025. The album will mark the final part of the singer’s artistic trilogy, following his previous two albums, 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM.

