Blake Lively files sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni 

Blake Lively has taken legal action against her It End With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to damage her reputation.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Lively alleges that Baldoni created a hostile work environment during the filming of the film.
The lawsuit further added that that Baldoni's behavior was so bad that it led to an emergency meeting which was also attended by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
The lawsuit lists several demands that Lively claims were made to address Baldoni's conduct.
There was a demand of no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous "pornography addiction," no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father.
They also demand that there will be "no more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."
According to the lawsuit, the demands were accepted by the studio. However, the film flopped due to a huge conflict over marketing.
Lively alleged that Baldoni and company launched a deliberate "social manipulation" campaign aimed at destroying her reputation
The lawsuit includes texts exchanged between Baldoni's publicist and the studio publicist, saying, the actor "wants to feel like [Ms. Lively] can be buried, and "We can't write we will destroy her."
Blake Lively further claimed that the campaign caused harm to her business and caused her family "severe emotional distress."
However, Justin Baldoni's team has fired back calling the allegations a false attempt to rehab her reputation.