‘Stranger Things’ cast reflects on 8-year journey after wrapping final shoot

The iconic cast of Stranger Things is reflecting on their adventurous journey!
On Friday, December 20, Netflix, on its official Instagram handle, shared that the filming of fifth and final season of the beloved sci-fi and thriller TV show has finally come to an end.
Taking to their social media accounts on the same day, many cast and crew members reflected on the iconic 8-year-long adventurous journey and the time they spent together.
Millie Bobby Brown shared a slew of throwback and latest photos and a video to express her emotions with a caption that read, “with love, el.”
Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, penned an adorable long tribute to the whole cast where he reflected on what each one of them taught him.
“Two days ago, I wrapped my final scene as Will Byers, and I’m feeling very emotional. As I close this chapter of my life, I can’t help but be forever grateful for the incredible people that I’ve met and valuable life/career lessons I learned through this decade journey,” he captioned.
He mentioned “the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy, Finn, Winona, Millie, Gaten, Caleb, Sadie, Charlie, and the crew” in his tribute and penned what he learned from each of them.
“We’ve been telling this story for nearly a decade now. Many of our cast members joined us when they were kids, just ten or eleven years old. It wasn’t just a show for them—it was a defining part of their childhood. They’ve grown up before our eyes, becoming more than actors—they’ve become family,” reads a part of the show creator Ross Duffer’s post.
Meanwhile, Finn Wolfhard’s emotional statement read, “We just wrapped Stranger things Season 5. I’m still in shock. We shot it for a year and I’ll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly. I’m lucky to still stand beside them today. I hope you’ll love this season as much as I do. See you all next year.”
To note, Stranger Things season 5 is set to air in 2025, however, no official premiere date has been announced yet.