Jennifer Lopez gets candid on balancing family life post Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the complexities of motherhood, sharing that while she strives to put her "best foot forward" for her kids, she’s still a "human being who struggles."
During an interview with British Vogue, the Atlas star shared insights about motherhood while engaged in the movie's narrative centred on champion wrestler Anthony Robles.
In the candid conversation, Lopez contemplated her role as a mother and her commitment to her children, all while navigating her own emotions and feelings after the divorce from Ben Affleck.
“Okay, there’s so much going on here. And I understood it. I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids," Lopez said.
She added, "You want to lift them up. That doesn’t stop you from being a human being who struggles."
To note, her heartfelt reflection on motherhood came after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, following two years of marriage.
Lopez shares her twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.