Entertainment

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's 'We Live in Time' was released in the United States on October 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield has spilled the beans on a hilariously awkward moment while filming sex scene with co-star Florence Pugh for their new film, We Live In Time.

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Spiderman actor recounted the embarrassing incident that left both him and Pugh blushing.

Garfield shared that they failed to hear the director call "cut" while filming a sex scene.

“[Me and Florence are] looking at each other and trying to stay in the moment, but also we can read each other's mind going "What do we do? What's going on? Why isn't anyone saying anything?"', he said.

Garfield went on to share, “I said "It's not my job to say cut" and she said "It's not my job to say cut" and this was all happening telepathically.”

It wasn't until The Social Network actor finally looked up and realized the cameras were no longer facing them, and the crew had turned their backs.

“Then it was Florence in all her brilliance and jubilance went "Oh my god this is the most embarrassing thing of my life!"' he added.

We Live in Time was released in the United States on October 11, 2024 while it is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2025. 

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco
Ilona Maher reveals surprising physical toll of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Ilona Maher reveals surprising physical toll of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
‘Stranger Things’ cast reflects on 8-year journey after wrapping final shoot
‘Stranger Things’ cast reflects on 8-year journey after wrapping final shoot
Jared Leto takes on villain role in next 'Masters of the Universe' film
Jared Leto takes on villain role in next 'Masters of the Universe' film
Inside Travis Kelce’s plan to throw Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise party
Inside Travis Kelce’s plan to throw Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise party
The Weeknd announces release date of his ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ film
The Weeknd announces release date of his ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ film
William Sadler pays emotional tribute to late wife Marni after her death
William Sadler pays emotional tribute to late wife Marni after her death
Jennifer Lopez gets candid on balancing family life post Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez gets candid on balancing family life post Ben Affleck split
‘Stranger Things 5’ starring Millie Bobby Brown concludes filming
‘Stranger Things 5’ starring Millie Bobby Brown concludes filming
Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway unite for Colleen Hoover ‘Verity’ adaptation
Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway unite for Colleen Hoover ‘Verity’ adaptation
Millie Bobby Brown steps out first time after final season wrap of ‘Stranger Things’
Millie Bobby Brown steps out first time after final season wrap of ‘Stranger Things’
Kim Kardashian spoils BFF with unimaginable birthday gift
Kim Kardashian spoils BFF with unimaginable birthday gift