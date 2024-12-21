Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield has spilled the beans on a hilariously awkward moment while filming sex scene with co-star Florence Pugh for their new film, We Live In Time.
During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Spiderman actor recounted the embarrassing incident that left both him and Pugh blushing.
Garfield shared that they failed to hear the director call "cut" while filming a sex scene.
“[Me and Florence are] looking at each other and trying to stay in the moment, but also we can read each other's mind going "What do we do? What's going on? Why isn't anyone saying anything?"', he said.
Garfield went on to share, “I said "It's not my job to say cut" and she said "It's not my job to say cut" and this was all happening telepathically.”
It wasn't until The Social Network actor finally looked up and realized the cameras were no longer facing them, and the crew had turned their backs.
“Then it was Florence in all her brilliance and jubilance went "Oh my god this is the most embarrassing thing of my life!"' he added.
We Live in Time was released in the United States on October 11, 2024 while it is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2025.