Entertainment

William Sadler pays emotional tribute to late wife Marni after her death

The ‘Salem’s Lot’ actor had spent ‘amazing forty-five years’ of marriage with wife Marni Bakst

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
William Sadler pays emotional tribute to late wife Marni after her death
William Sadler pays emotional tribute to late wife Marni after her death

William Sadler is mourning the loss of his ”extraordinary” wife Marni Bakst!

Sharing a beautiful throwback snap on his social media account, the Salem’s Lot actor, 74, penned a heartfelt tribute for his late wife as he announced her passing on his official Facebook handle.

Beginning the post, Sadler penned, “Marni.”

In his emotional tribute, the actor wrote, “Early yesterday morning, my wife, Marni Bakst, finally lost her two year battle with cancer. After what has been an amazing forty five years of marriage I don’t think I can fathom or put into words much of this yet.”

“Maybe with time and a little distance I’ll find it easier to describe this extraordinary artist, feminist, wife, and mother, but for now I want to thank you all for your patience and kind words,” he further added.

The Die Hard 2 actor also shared their wedding date and wrote, “Marni and Bill, wedding morning, May 6, 1978.”


Last year, to commemorate 45 years of their heartfelt reunion, Sadler shared the same snap as now and wrote a loving tribute to his wife expressing all the admiration and emotions he feels for her.

“This picture was taken the morning of our wedding, exactly forty five years ago today. The extraordinary looking young woman with the huge eyes is Ms. Marni Bakst,” he penned.

Adding further, he noted, “The lucky young man is me. All these years later I still bring her coffee, she still has those beautiful eyes, and I’m still the luckiest man on this, or any other planet. Happy Anniversary Marni!”

William Sadler shares a daughter, also actress, Sadler Colley Bakst, with his late wife Marni Bakst.

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco
Ilona Maher reveals surprising physical toll of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Ilona Maher reveals surprising physical toll of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
‘Stranger Things’ cast reflects on 8-year journey after wrapping final shoot
‘Stranger Things’ cast reflects on 8-year journey after wrapping final shoot
Jared Leto takes on villain role in next 'Masters of the Universe' film
Jared Leto takes on villain role in next 'Masters of the Universe' film
Inside Travis Kelce’s plan to throw Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise party
Inside Travis Kelce’s plan to throw Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise party
The Weeknd announces release date of his ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ film
The Weeknd announces release date of his ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ film
Jennifer Lopez gets candid on balancing family life post Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez gets candid on balancing family life post Ben Affleck split
‘Stranger Things 5’ starring Millie Bobby Brown concludes filming
‘Stranger Things 5’ starring Millie Bobby Brown concludes filming
Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway unite for Colleen Hoover ‘Verity’ adaptation
Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway unite for Colleen Hoover ‘Verity’ adaptation
Millie Bobby Brown steps out first time after final season wrap of ‘Stranger Things’
Millie Bobby Brown steps out first time after final season wrap of ‘Stranger Things’
Kim Kardashian spoils BFF with unimaginable birthday gift
Kim Kardashian spoils BFF with unimaginable birthday gift
Timothée Chalamet reveals what he does with unused awards acceptance speeches
Timothée Chalamet reveals what he does with unused awards acceptance speeches