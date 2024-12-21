William Sadler pays emotional tribute to late wife Marni after her death

William Sadler is mourning the loss of his ”extraordinary” wife Marni Bakst!
Sharing a beautiful throwback snap on his social media account, the Salem’s Lot actor, 74, penned a heartfelt tribute for his late wife as he announced her passing on his official Facebook handle.
Beginning the post, Sadler penned, “Marni.”
In his emotional tribute, the actor wrote, “Early yesterday morning, my wife, Marni Bakst, finally lost her two year battle with cancer. After what has been an amazing forty five years of marriage I don’t think I can fathom or put into words much of this yet.”
“Maybe with time and a little distance I’ll find it easier to describe this extraordinary artist, feminist, wife, and mother, but for now I want to thank you all for your patience and kind words,” he further added.
The Die Hard 2 actor also shared their wedding date and wrote, “Marni and Bill, wedding morning, May 6, 1978.”
Last year, to commemorate 45 years of their heartfelt reunion, Sadler shared the same snap as now and wrote a loving tribute to his wife expressing all the admiration and emotions he feels for her.
“This picture was taken the morning of our wedding, exactly forty five years ago today. The extraordinary looking young woman with the huge eyes is Ms. Marni Bakst,” he penned.
Adding further, he noted, “The lucky young man is me. All these years later I still bring her coffee, she still has those beautiful eyes, and I’m still the luckiest man on this, or any other planet. Happy Anniversary Marni!”
William Sadler shares a daughter, also actress, Sadler Colley Bakst, with his late wife Marni Bakst.