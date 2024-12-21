Entertainment

Jared Leto takes on villain role in next 'Masters of the Universe' film

'Masters of the Universe' film live-action is set to open on June 5, 2026

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
Jared Leto takes on Skeletor role in next Masters of the Universe film
 Jared Leto takes on Skeletor role in next 'Masters of the Universe' film

Jared Leto has been officially cast as Skeletor in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie, taking on the role of the iconic villain.

As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, the Joker star is set to essay Skeletor in the live-action Masters of the Universe film.

The movie draws inspiration from the beloved '80s animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, as well as the action figure on which the franchise was founded.

Played by Nicholas Galitzine, Skeletor is a skull-faced wizard and archenemy of Prince Adam of Eternia aka He-Man.

Previously, Galitzin played a royal, portrayed the fictional Prince Henry in Prime Video's queer romance film Red, White and Royal Blue in 2023.

In May 2023, Galitzine announced on Instagram after land in the lead role of He-Man, "By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER.”

He added, "I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in ‘Masters of the Universe’. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started."

However, Leto has not commented on his role in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie.

Travis Knight will direct the Amazon MGM Studios film, which is set to open on June 5, 2026.

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco
Ilona Maher reveals surprising physical toll of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Ilona Maher reveals surprising physical toll of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
‘Stranger Things’ cast reflects on 8-year journey after wrapping final shoot
‘Stranger Things’ cast reflects on 8-year journey after wrapping final shoot
Inside Travis Kelce’s plan to throw Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise party
Inside Travis Kelce’s plan to throw Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise party
The Weeknd announces release date of his ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ film
The Weeknd announces release date of his ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ film
William Sadler pays emotional tribute to late wife Marni after her death
William Sadler pays emotional tribute to late wife Marni after her death
Jennifer Lopez gets candid on balancing family life post Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez gets candid on balancing family life post Ben Affleck split
‘Stranger Things 5’ starring Millie Bobby Brown concludes filming
‘Stranger Things 5’ starring Millie Bobby Brown concludes filming
Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway unite for Colleen Hoover ‘Verity’ adaptation
Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway unite for Colleen Hoover ‘Verity’ adaptation
Millie Bobby Brown steps out first time after final season wrap of ‘Stranger Things’
Millie Bobby Brown steps out first time after final season wrap of ‘Stranger Things’
Kim Kardashian spoils BFF with unimaginable birthday gift
Kim Kardashian spoils BFF with unimaginable birthday gift
Timothée Chalamet reveals what he does with unused awards acceptance speeches
Timothée Chalamet reveals what he does with unused awards acceptance speeches