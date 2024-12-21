Jared Leto takes on villain role in next 'Masters of the Universe' film

Jared Leto has been officially cast as Skeletor in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie, taking on the role of the iconic villain.
As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, the Joker star is set to essay Skeletor in the live-action Masters of the Universe film.
The movie draws inspiration from the beloved '80s animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, as well as the action figure on which the franchise was founded.
Played by Nicholas Galitzine, Skeletor is a skull-faced wizard and archenemy of Prince Adam of Eternia aka He-Man.
Previously, Galitzin played a royal, portrayed the fictional Prince Henry in Prime Video's queer romance film Red, White and Royal Blue in 2023.
In May 2023, Galitzine announced on Instagram after land in the lead role of He-Man, "By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER.”
He added, "I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in ‘Masters of the Universe’. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started."
However, Leto has not commented on his role in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie.
Travis Knight will direct the Amazon MGM Studios film, which is set to open on June 5, 2026.