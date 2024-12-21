Entertainment

Carolina Marie offers peek into new late-night bike adventure

The avid bike rider and rising social media star Carolina Marie shared glimpse of her new adventure

  • December 21, 2024

Carolina Marie is giving her followers a peek into her latest night venture!

On Saturday night, December 21, the 25-year-old rising social media star and a dedicated bike rider turned to her Instagram handle where she shared some snaps and a video in which the bike enthusiast can be seen gearing to embark on a late-night escapade.

“It’s the #shell gas station. #selfies for me!” she penned alongside the adorable photos.

Flashing victory signs with her hands at the camera, Carolina posed for the snap sitting on her professional bike in a dark blue-colored casual outfit.

She painted her nails read, and kept her tresses opened to let them flow with the breeze, while the Shell petrol station served as the image backdrop.

The next two slides also featured the bike rider posing in different angles as she waited for the tank to get filled.

Meanwhile, last slide of the carousel was a video that showcased Carolina trying to take something out of her black-colored crossbody bag.

itscarolinamarie3:

The social media starlet, who is an active Instagram user with the user id @itscarolinamarie3, currently has 500K people following her.

Carolina Marie’s Instagram handle is a reflection of her daily bike ventures.

Carolina Marie Age:

Carolina Marie was born on December 18, 1999, in California, United States. She is 25 years old.

