Lady Gaga channels super-villain at 'Joker: Folie à Deux' LA premiere

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is set to release on Friday, October 4, 2024

  October 01, 2024


Lady Gaga made a striking entrance at the Los Angeles premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, channelling her inner supervillainess with a daring, high-fashion look.

At the TLC Chinese Theatre on Monday, September 30, the singer/actress, who plays Harley Quinn in the follow-up movie, flaunted her fiery red hair and bleached brows.

The 38-year-old Gaga turned up wearing a black cape shoulder flounce dress by Celine by Hedi Slimane with a bold cut that exposed a lot of leg and the fishnet stockings underneath. 

As she walked the carpet, you could also see her extremely high latex platform pumps.

An eye-catching red, silver, and green necklace provided splashes of colour, while the oversized layered sleeves gave dimension.

To complete her dramatic glam look for the evening, Gaga wore a ring, a single bracelet, and a set of black stud earrings.

Her London premiere appearance, when she wore a similarly dramatic Celine by Hedi Slimane gown with a comparable silhouette, was eerily identical to her L.A. premiere ensemble.

The crimson dress had dramatic shoulders and a pleated floor-length skirt. Her striking black haircut with crimson highlights matched her vibrant gown.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release on Friday, October 4, 2024.

