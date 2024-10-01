Lizzo shares emotional detail on weight loss journey after denying Ozempic accusations

Lizzo opened up about her struggles with overeating during her weight loss journey, admitting she feels "really bad" at times, while also addressing recent speculation about her use of the diabetes drug Ozempic.
The Juice singer admitted she was feeling down on herself for overeating as she continues her weight loss journey.
In a TikTok post of herself showing off her toned down figure, Lizzo noted, “I overate yesterday and im feeling really bad about it.”
the Good as Hell singer, who denounced Ozempic accusations earlier this month, added,
“Im trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment.”
Lizzo then conveyed the kindness she showed to herself as she continued her wellness journey.
The caption on the clip concluded, “And if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too, “ adding, “In an effort to provide comfort to her fans that might be going through a similar struggle, the Grammy winner then added “If you’re going through this ur not alon.”
Lizzo wore a large striped shirt, a denim mini skirt, and almost knee-high boots in the video.
The Yitty founder had her hair in fashionable space buns and completed the outfit with hoop earrings.
The video came over the heels of Lizzo addressing rumours that she’s been using the weight loss drug Ozempic after showcasing her weight loss transformation on social media.