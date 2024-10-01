PlayStation Network down: Major outage knocks PS5 and PS4 gamers offline

Sony PlayStation network suffered a major outage on Monday night, September 30, 2024, forcing all gamers to go offline.
The tech company confirmed the server outage on the PlayStation Network Service Status official website at 9:21 PM ET. It said that the affected platforms include “PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, and Web,” The Verge reported.
All the multiplayer and singles around the world who need online connectivity are facing errors while attempting to load the system due to the major outage.
When will PlayStation servers be back?
No estimated timeline has been provided for when the bug might be fixed.
The PlayStation Network said, “You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”
Why is the PlayStation network down?
According to the Economic Times, Sony has not provided any information regarding the cause of the major outage; however, a webpage associated with Sony asserted that the “system software is the update failed.”
Meanwhile, the social media users believed that someone had hacked the PSN server.
It is worth knowing that the server issue occurred hours after the Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation fixed a separate bug that was affecting the home screen artwork for the PS5 games.