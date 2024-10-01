Taylor Swift’s $4K guitar SMASHED after backing Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

In a bizarre incident, Taylor Swift is receiving strange backlash over her presidential choice between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris!
To show his hatred towards the Eras tour starlet, a man in Ellis County of Texas opted an unusual way where he bought a Taylor Swift autographed guitar for $4K and smashed it as seen in a TMZ exclusive video.
In the shocking video, filmed at Ellis County WildGame Dinner, which is a non-profit event for raising funds for youth agricultural education in the county, the host was seen holding the Blank Space singer’s signed guitar and handed it over to another man, who was then given a hammer.
The man wrecked the guitar with the hammer which was met with cheers from the crowd.
As per the outlet, the guitar was donated to the auction after Taylor Swift’s endorsement for Kamala Harris over her rival Donald Trump.
Donated by a third party, the instrument was donated with a certificate of authenticity which affirmed that the guitar was genuinely signed by The Tortured Poets Department singer.
The video, which is getting wildly viral, also saw the man raising the guitar over his head apparently to smash it to the ground, however, the host stopped him from doing so.
On September 11, Taylor Swift’s Instagram account was updated by the singer herself and publicly stated that she will be endorsing Kamala Harris for the upcoming US election 2024, over her Republican rival candidate Donald Trump.