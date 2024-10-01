Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s $4K guitar SMASHED after backing Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Taylor Swift’s endorsement choice between Trump, Harris met with weird backlash in Texas

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024


In a bizarre incident, Taylor Swift is receiving strange backlash over her presidential choice between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris!

To show his hatred towards the Eras tour starlet, a man in Ellis County of Texas opted an unusual way where he bought a Taylor Swift autographed guitar for $4K and smashed it as seen in a TMZ exclusive video.

In the shocking video, filmed at Ellis County WildGame Dinner, which is a non-profit event for raising funds for youth agricultural education in the county, the host was seen holding the Blank Space singer’s signed guitar and handed it over to another man, who was then given a hammer.

The man wrecked the guitar with the hammer which was met with cheers from the crowd.

As per the outlet, the guitar was donated to the auction after Taylor Swift’s endorsement for Kamala Harris over her rival Donald Trump.

Donated by a third party, the instrument was donated with a certificate of authenticity which affirmed that the guitar was genuinely signed by The Tortured Poets Department singer.

The video, which is getting wildly viral, also saw the man raising the guitar over his head apparently to smash it to the ground, however, the host stopped him from doing so.

On September 11, Taylor Swift’s Instagram account was updated by the singer herself and publicly stated that she will be endorsing Kamala Harris for the upcoming US election 2024, over her Republican rival candidate Donald Trump.

Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look

Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look
Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub

Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub
Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan

Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan

Entertainment News

Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Lizzo shares emotional detail on weight loss journey after denying Ozempic accusations
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Selena Gomez reacts to ‘killer moves’ at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet show
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Lady Gaga channels super-villain at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ LA premiere
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Cardi B gives new update on butt injection removal after giving birth
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Shawn Mendes spills deets about ‘little fire of love’ for ex Camila Cabello
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Here’s why Taylor Swift did not attend beau Travis Kelce games
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Selena Gomez turns heads in chic gown at ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie first look: Cillian Murphy brings back Tomy Shelby’s aura
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Ariana Grande reacts to voice change backlash: ‘Men get praised, women get critiqued’
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Ariana Grande claps back on cristism over Ethan Slater relationship
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Julia Roberts to receive prestigious honorary César Award