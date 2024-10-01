Russian fighter jet dangerously comes within feet of US F-16: Watch

US military officials released a shocking video of the Russian fighter jet Su-35 dangerously flying closer to the US F-16 off the Alaska coast.
According to CBS, North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) shared a video on social media on Monday, September 30, 2024, in which the Russian military jet can be seen flying within the US F-16 feet.
The commander of the United States Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defence Command, Gen. Gregory Guillot, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “On September 23, 2024, NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian Military aircraft in the Alaska ADIZ. The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all—not what you’d see in a professional air force.”
NORAD asserted that it had activated the fighter jets to fly a “safe and disciplined intercept" of the Russian aircraft in the Alaska Air Defence Identification Zone, an area outside US airspace where aircraft must identify themselves.
Moreover, the video was released a week after NORAD reported that four Russian planes were tracked off after detection from the Alaska Coast days after the US temporarily deployed its soldiers to remote the island with mobile rocket launchers due to increased Russian military activity.