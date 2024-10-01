Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘sold’ Justin Bieber’s explicit videos to Hollywood bigwigs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to have recorded numerous videos of him having sex with Justin Bieber, which were then sold to A-list celebrities in Hollywood, according to new findings.
Ever since the rapper was locked up for disturbing charges, Hailey Bieber’s husband has remained among those people who are frequently named during his assault cases.
While many including 50 Cent have claimed that the singer was “pimped out” by Usher to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, others speculate whether he was just another ‘freak off’ party attendee.
In a recent report by NewsNation, it has however come out that the rapper earned millions from selling Justin Bieber’s sex tapes to other bigwigs from the industry.
Per the article, a huge female artist was also involved in his explicit acts that were recorded at his Atlanta home.
Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who is representing the star, didn’t disclose her name, but has anyhow mentioned that she’s “more high-profile than Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs himself.”
Speaking about the footage that was taped with her client, she said, “There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around.”
“This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem like the person isn’t looking into the video. I can tell the video was pornographic,” the lawyer went on.
It was further informed that the female star was allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused rapper in 2018, and that she ran away after “feeling dizzy from a drink.”
“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulted her with an object and instructed another man to join in while he watched,” Ariel Mithcell-Kidd narrated, adding that the “video stands out” because of its “explicit content.”
Like Justin Bieber’s sex tapes, there are reportedly countless others circulating around in Hollywood.
But with them coming out through dark web and other sources now, it’s believed that many big shot celebrities are now at a risk of being dragged into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case because of their involvement in these secret and disturbing coercive activities.