Angelina Jolie shows cold gesture to Brad Pitt after dropping 2016 plane lawsuit

Angelina Jolie is appearing “unbothered” after Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon’s “baby plans” get revealed!
After making an appearance with three of her six kids at the New York Film Festival on Monday night, September 30, for the premiere of her latest released film Maria, the actress was captured giving an autograph to a fan on her 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
With a “stone-face,” Angelina Jolie autographed the poster for her fan, giving unbothered and cold gesture towards her ex-husband.
Earlier this week, among several notable major incidents including the Maleficent actress dropping her 2 and 8 years old lawsuits, one more news that captured everyone’s attention was Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon’s “baby plans” report, revealed by an insider to In Touch.
To note, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt children include three biological kids Shiloh, 18, Vivienne and Knox, 15, and three adopted, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.
It has also been confirmed recently by E! News that the Unforgivable actress has seemingly put forward a forgiving gesture towards her former husband as she dropped the 2016 plane fight lawsuit against him after withdrawing another case from 2-year-old.
This array of gestures seemingly hints that the actress is trying to cut every tie with Brad Pitt that could make her face him as he plans to move forward in his life.
On the work front, Angelina Jolie’s movie Maria was released on August 29, 2024.