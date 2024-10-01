Sci-Tech

Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final

Carlos Alcaraz reached final after a straightforward victory over Daniil Medvedev in straight sets

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final

The most anticipated is lined up as Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in the China Open final on Wednesday, 2 October.

As per multiple outlets, Alcaraz reached final after a straightforward victory over Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

This marks Alcaraz's eighth consecutive win since his unexpected second-round exit at the US Open.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner reached the final by defeating Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete.

This sets up the 10th clash between Alcaraz and Sinner.

Although Sinner won their semifinal encounter last year, Alcaraz currently leads their rivalry 5-4, having won both of their 2024 matchups, including a thrilling five-set semi-final at the French Open.

Sinner, aiming for his seventh ATP Tour title this year said, "It's going to be a tough match. We know each other very well but every match is different. I'm happy to be in the final."

Jack Draper, however, has withdrawn from the tournament due to an abdominal injury.

Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down

Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final

Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details

Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

Sci-Tech News

WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Snapchat users can now track their journeys with new Footsteps feature
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
PlayStation Network down: Major outage knocks PS5 and PS4 gamers offline
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
UK hospitals adopt game-changing technology to fight lung cancer
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Gemini Live launches for Android users offering voice chat with AI
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Rare celestial event: Comet lights up the sky after historic 80,000 years
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
SpaceX Crew-9 reaches ISS to bring stuck NASA astronauts home
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
SpaceX launches mission to rescue two stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Google Meet may soon say goodbye on Android TV and Google TV platforms
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Elon Musk teases next ‘big’ move in Mars exploration
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
OpenAI's $11.6B revenue prediction signals fresh investment chances for 2025