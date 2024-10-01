Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final

The most anticipated is lined up as Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in the China Open final on Wednesday, 2 October.
As per multiple outlets, Alcaraz reached final after a straightforward victory over Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.
This marks Alcaraz's eighth consecutive win since his unexpected second-round exit at the US Open.
Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner reached the final by defeating Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete.
This sets up the 10th clash between Alcaraz and Sinner.
Although Sinner won their semifinal encounter last year, Alcaraz currently leads their rivalry 5-4, having won both of their 2024 matchups, including a thrilling five-set semi-final at the French Open.
Sinner, aiming for his seventh ATP Tour title this year said, "It's going to be a tough match. We know each other very well but every match is different. I'm happy to be in the final."
Jack Draper, however, has withdrawn from the tournament due to an abdominal injury.