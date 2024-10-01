Sci-Tech

WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

These insights remain private and are only available to channel admins

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature to help channel admins understand their audience better by providing analytics tools.

In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.21.8 update, some beta testers can now use these advanced tools to monitor their channel's performance.

As per several reports, Beta testers can access detailed insights, such as the number of unique accounts that have viewed channel updates and the regions where these views come from.

Another key metric being tested is the growth statistic, which shows the net change in followers over the last 30 days.

This is calculated by subtracting the number of accounts that unfollowed the channel or deleted their WhatsApp accounts from the number of new followers.

A graph displays trends in new follows, total follows, and unfollows, making it easier for users to grasp audience changes.

These insights remain private and are only available to channel admins.

To note, admins must have at least 100 followers to access these analytics, ensuring the information is meaningful.

This new channel analytics feature is currently accessible to some beta testers and will gradually roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down

Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final

Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details

Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

Sci-Tech News

WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Snapchat users can now track their journeys with new Footsteps feature
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
PlayStation Network down: Major outage knocks PS5 and PS4 gamers offline
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
UK hospitals adopt game-changing technology to fight lung cancer
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Gemini Live launches for Android users offering voice chat with AI
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Rare celestial event: Comet lights up the sky after historic 80,000 years
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
SpaceX Crew-9 reaches ISS to bring stuck NASA astronauts home
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
SpaceX launches mission to rescue two stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Google Meet may soon say goodbye on Android TV and Google TV platforms
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Elon Musk teases next ‘big’ move in Mars exploration
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
OpenAI's $11.6B revenue prediction signals fresh investment chances for 2025