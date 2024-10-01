WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature to help channel admins understand their audience better by providing analytics tools.
In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.21.8 update, some beta testers can now use these advanced tools to monitor their channel's performance.
As per several reports, Beta testers can access detailed insights, such as the number of unique accounts that have viewed channel updates and the regions where these views come from.
Another key metric being tested is the growth statistic, which shows the net change in followers over the last 30 days.
This is calculated by subtracting the number of accounts that unfollowed the channel or deleted their WhatsApp accounts from the number of new followers.
A graph displays trends in new follows, total follows, and unfollows, making it easier for users to grasp audience changes.
These insights remain private and are only available to channel admins.
To note, admins must have at least 100 followers to access these analytics, ensuring the information is meaningful.
This new channel analytics feature is currently accessible to some beta testers and will gradually roll out to more users in the coming weeks.