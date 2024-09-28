Sci-Tech

OpenAI's $11.6B revenue prediction signals fresh investment chances for 2025

Thrive Capital is contributing more than $1 billion to OpenAI's current $6.5 billion fundraising round

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
OpenAIs $11.6B revenue prediction signals fresh investment chances for 2025
OpenAI's $11.6B revenue prediction signals fresh investment chances for 2025

OpenAI is set to reach an impressive $11.6 billion in revenue by next year, positioning itself as a major AI player while opening doors for investors with a fresh opportunity to buy in by 2025.

According to people familiar with the matter, Thrive Capital is contributing more than $1 billion to OpenAI's current $6.5 billion fundraising round.

What other investors aren't getting is the opportunity to invest an additional $1 billion at the same valuation next year if the AI company meets a revenue target.

The individuals, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that OpenAI expects its income to soar to $11.6 billion in 2024 from an expected $3.7 billion.

According to one of the sources, losses could reach $5 billion this year, primarily based on their variable spending on processing power.

With the potential to finish by the end of next week, the current investment round—which takes the form of convertible debt—could put OpenAI's valuation at $150 billion, solidifying its place among the world's most valuable private enterprises.

This valuation is contingent upon completing a complex reorganisation that will eliminate the non-profit board's authority and abolish the investor return cap, as originally disclosed by Reuters.

However, there is no set timeframe for when the conversion might be finished.

The $1.2 billion being offered by Thrive Capital, which oversaw OpenAI's last investment round, comes from a combination of its own fund and a special purpose vehicle intended for smaller investors. Khosla Ventures, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia are among the other investors in the latest round. 

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward
Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations

Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations

Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy

Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement

Sci-Tech News

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
LinkedIn scales back AI suggestions after user complaints
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Gemini introduces AI-driven smart replies in Gmail for a faster email experience
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
OpenAI Board weighs equity compensation for CEO Sam Altman, chair confirms
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Mini moon entering Earth soon: Three things you should know
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Meta launches advanced AI image generation and personalization features
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils 'time machine' AR glasses: Orion
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
OpenAI makes major shift its non-profit model with bold move
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes shocking predictions about AI's future
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Earth's new 'mini moon' to enter orbit THIS week
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Microsoft's big investment plans for AI REVEALED
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
TikTok takes SHOCKING action against Russian state media ahead of US election