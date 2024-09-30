Gemini Live launches for Android users offering voice chat with AI

Gemini Live, Google's two-way voice chat feature for its AI chatbot, is now accessible to all Android users.
However, only the basic version will be offered, without the option to choose from ten different voices.
Gemini Live is a handy option for users who prefer voice interactions for quick summaries of emails or to discuss work-related matters or other topics.
Android users with compatible devices and the Gemini app will notice a waveform icon alongside the microphone and camera icons at the bottom-right corner of their screens.
Tapping this waveform icon will activate the Gemini Live feature, allowing for a two-way voice conversation between the user and the AI.
The full-screen interface resembles a phone call, with a sound wave pattern in the center and hold and end buttons at the bottom.
It is pertinent to note here that since the Gemini app isn’t yet available on iOS, iPhone users cannot use Gemini Live.