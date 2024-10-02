Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stays under security amid conflict with Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is in a secure location after Tehran launched missiles at Israel on Tuesday, October 1.
Khamenei was relocated following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a close ally of Iran, last week.
Sirens sounded across Israel, and explosions were heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley as residents rushed to bomb shelters.
Israeli army radio reported that nearly 200 missiles had been fired into Israel from Iran.
Meanwhile, Israel has promised a "painful response" to its enemy.
Additionally, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has had conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah, according to Sky News on Tuesday.
Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, stated on Iranian state TV that the recent strikes represent the first wave of attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Azizi warned that if Israel "makes another mistake," a second wave of attacks will follow that could be "even more destructive."