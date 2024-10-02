Sports

Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain of Pakistan cricket team

Babar Azam had previously served as the captain for all formats

  by Web Desk
  October 02, 2024
Pakistan star batter Babar Azam stunned everyone late Tuesday night by announcing his resignation as the white-ball captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Babar took to his Instagram account to announce his decision. He wrote, "I’m sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month."

The statement added, "It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role. Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy."

Speaking about his future plans, he said, "By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth."

Expressing gratitude for people's love, Babar said, "I’m grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player. Thank you for your love and support."

He had previously served as the captain for all formats. Babar stepped down following Pakistan's poor performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi initially took over as T20I captain but was quickly replaced by Babar, who returned to the captaincy in March 2024.

Virat Kohli honors Shakib Al Hasan with a special gift to mark his retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartbreaking confession about late father after AFC win
Real Madrid player degrads Atletico veteran: ‘I have two UCLs, you have nothing’
FC Barcelona slashes wage bill by €170m amid €91m loss
Pete Rose former Major League Baseball player dies at 83
Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Al Nassr stay amid contract talks
BCCI shares crucial details about India's travel plans for Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Virat Kohli achieves remarkable milestone in Test against Bangladesh
Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win
Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November